Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 10,235 Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEMI stock remained flat at $24.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.43.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

