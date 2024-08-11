Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,180. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.