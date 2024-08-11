Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 331,399 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,399 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after acquiring an additional 672,872 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.