Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 89,693 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,693 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 1,679,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

