Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,694 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.63. 17,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

