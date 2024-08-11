Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at TD Cowen

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

