Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

