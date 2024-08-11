Financial Analysis: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The9 and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Netcapital -100.71% -12.80% -11.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The9 and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $179.05 million 0.29 $2.82 million N/A N/A Netcapital $4.95 million 13.05 $2.95 million ($0.05) -64.60

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The9.

Summary

The9 beats Netcapital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.