Financial Contrast: Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) versus Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -17.53% -2.82% -2.58% Mobivity -176.80% N/A -543.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 3.07 -$60.31 million ($0.08) -17.50 Mobivity $6.98 million 2.92 -$12.06 million ($0.17) -1.76

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tuya and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 92.86%. Given Tuya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

Tuya beats Mobivity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

