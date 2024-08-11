Financial Review: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Can-Fite BioPharma and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 1 1 3.50 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Can-Fite BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 587.21%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 439.22%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $743,000.00 12.48 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -1.46 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$41.07 million ($0.74) -2.76

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Galectin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Galectin Therapeutics. Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,027.46% -113.75% -69.91% Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -185.62%

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats Galectin Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and develop small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

