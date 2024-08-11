First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. First Advantage updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 498,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,819. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $241,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

