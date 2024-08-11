First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,551 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

FTCS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $86.04. 256,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,039. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

