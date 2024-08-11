First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

FPE remained flat at $17.57 on Friday. 1,140,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

