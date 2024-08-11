FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) PT Lowered to $1.05

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.05 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

FiscalNote Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOTE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 927,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,526. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 135,186 shares of company stock worth $192,654 in the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

