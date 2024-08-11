Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,035,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Five9 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

