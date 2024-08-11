Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $11.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,442.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.