Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.
Five9 Stock Down 26.5 %
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
