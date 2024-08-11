Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

FLNC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 3,550,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 656,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

