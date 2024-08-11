Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,550,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

