Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 330,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,069. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,259,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,696,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 588,871 shares of company stock valued at $850,518 in the last 90 days. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

