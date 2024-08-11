ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

