ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,114 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

