ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Hartford AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 603,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HSRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.