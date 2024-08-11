ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.70. 508,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

