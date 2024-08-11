Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

