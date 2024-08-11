Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

