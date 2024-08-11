Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 900,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 172.7% in the second quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $31,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $43,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 712.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 597,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

