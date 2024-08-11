FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.62.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 2,618,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

