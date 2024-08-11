Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) Raised to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Fresh2 Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRES opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Fresh2 Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $33.30.
Fresh2 Group Company Profile
