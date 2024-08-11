Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

FNLPF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 1,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

