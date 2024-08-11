Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

ULCC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,387,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.50. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

