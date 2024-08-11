Fruits (FRTS) Price Up 61.6% Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $369,447.54 and $75,059.25 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

