FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:FSK remained flat at $19.16 during trading on Thursday. 1,300,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,417. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

