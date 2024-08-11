FY2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Increased by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACAD stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

