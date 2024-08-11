FY2024 EPS Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Raised by B. Riley

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

