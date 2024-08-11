FY2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Raised by Analyst

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a current ratio of 46.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $11,968,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $7,762,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $6,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 360,799 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.