FY2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$61.75 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

