FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut by Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Chardan Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.90). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

