FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Raised by Analyst

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shopify stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

