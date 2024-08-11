FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cut by Analyst

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCVX opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock worth $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

