FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Increased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

