Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. 5,938,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

