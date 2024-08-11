Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 90.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.48 and a 200 day moving average of $366.62. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

