Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 225,207 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 225,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM remained flat at $47.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,396. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.