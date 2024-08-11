Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. 604,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

