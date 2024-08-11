Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

ULTA stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $322.17. 919,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,185. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.79 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day moving average of $440.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.