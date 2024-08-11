Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Masco by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $82,363,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 50.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,121. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.