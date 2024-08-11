Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 17,826,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

