Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 3,644,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

