Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 8,349,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

